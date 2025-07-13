'Speculation Of Such Grave Nature Is Unacceptable...Must Be Condemned': Commercial Pilot Association After AAIB Probe
In an official release, they advocated for a methodical, unbiased approach to uncovering facts. This situation is still developing.
“As aviation professionals, we trust and respect the rigorous investigative protocols established by competent authorities. These inquiries are designed to uncover facts methodically and without bias. Until the official investigation is concluded and the final report is published, any speculation-especially of such a grave nature-is unacceptable and must be condemned,” said the Indian Commercial Pilot Association.
The release stated that the association is deeply concerned about the speculative narratives circulating in some sections of the media and public discourse,“particularly the irresponsible and unfounded insinuations of pilot suicide”.
Let us be unequivocally clear that there is absolutely no basis for such a claim at this stage, and invoking such a serious allegation based on incomplete or preliminary information is not only irresponsible-it is deeply insensitive to the individuals and families involved, stated the official release.
The crew of AI 171 acted in line with their training and responsibilities under challenging conditions. They deserve support, not vilification based on conjecture, it added.
(This is a developing story)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment