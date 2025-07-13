'Why So Many Technical Loopholes Ignored?' Asks Pilot Body On AI-171 Crash Report

Federation of Indian Pilots raises serious questions over AAIB's probe into Air India 171 crash. President Charanvir Singh Randhawa slams report for skipping key technical issues. Also questions the claim that engine fuel cutoff switches were manually flipped.

