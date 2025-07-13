Trump's Tariff Threat Sparks EU Fury 'We Will Retaliate!' Warns Europe

European leaders have slammed Donald Trump's proposed 30% tariffs on EU goods, set to begin August 1. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned of swift retaliation. French President Macron and Italy's Meloni echoed calls to defend EU interests. Talks remain possible, but EU nations are united in preparing countermeasures if needed.

