Fatima Sana Shaikh Opens Up About Changing Societal Perceptions Of Marriage After 30

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has shared her thoughts on how society's views around women and marriage-especially after the age of 30-are slowly evolving.

She acknowledged that while the taboo still exists to some extent, there is a growing acceptance of individual choices and changing relationship dynamics in today's world. Speaking about the taboo, Fatima admitted that while people still talk about women who are unmarried after a certain age, the pressure is not as intense as it once was.

The 'Dangal' actress also noted that earlier, the expectation to get married by a certain age was far more prominent. However, with changing times, the meaning of relationships has also shifted. More people today are choosing to focus on themselves, their careers, or simply embracing the choice to be alone-and society is slowly learning to accept that.

“It happens, but it's less, I think. Earlier, it used to be more prominent. Now, relationships have changed, the meanings of relationships have changed. A lot more people are okay to be alone or they are concentrating on different things. So, society is accepting that. I don't know if it's right or wrong, but I think the taboo is a little less anymore.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh also opened up about her experience of first love, sharing a sweet and nostalgic memory from her younger days. When asked if she had ever kept flowers in books or experienced such romantic gestures, the actress confirmed with a smile,“100 percent.” She fondly remembered a birthday surprise planned by her then-partner, who had decorated the path from the door to the room with flowers.“There were flowers everywhere, and around the cake, there were candles lit all over,” she recalled. However, the surprise didn't go exactly as planned. By the time she arrived, most of the candles had melted away.“We had to clean it all up later,” she added with a laugh. Reflecting on that moment, Fatima said it was a special kind of love-simple and sincere.“I was very young and didn't even have Facebook or Instagram back then.”

Work-wise, Fatima recently appeared in the romantic comedy“Aap Jaisa Koi” alongside R. Madhavan. Helmed by Vivek Soni, the movie premiered on Netflix on July 11.