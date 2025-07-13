Delhi-NCR Weather: Dark Clouds Blanket National Capital, IMD Issues Nowcast Rainfall Warning For Next 2 Hours

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi-NCR weather today: Dark clouds blanketed Delhi-NCR on Sunday morning, indicating possibility of rains in the next few hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued nowcast warning at 10:00 AM, warning against precipitation in the next two hours.

Delhi Regional Meteorological Centre in a post on X stated,“Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning (30-40 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at NCR ( Gurugram, Manesar) Charkhi Dadri, Loharu, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana) Pilani, Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan).”

It added,“Light rainfall/Drizzle accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at many places of Delhi and NCR,Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur(U.P.).”

“Partly cloudy sky. Very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning,” IMD said in its weather report dated July 12. Although there is no rainfall alert for the next 5-6 days but the national capital will see short spells of light rain today and in the coming days. Notably, the minimum temperature will be settle 1 to 2 degrees Celsius below normal on July 13.

The IMD issued orange alert for Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat, predicting heavy rains on July 13. The weather agency issued yellow alert for some other states, warning against heavy precipitation on Sunday.