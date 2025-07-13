Delhi-NCR Weather: Dark Clouds Blanket National Capital, IMD Issues Nowcast Rainfall Warning For Next 2 Hours
Delhi Regional Meteorological Centre in a post on X stated,“Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning (30-40 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at NCR ( Gurugram, Manesar) Charkhi Dadri, Loharu, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana) Pilani, Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan).”Also Read | Himachal rains: 249 roads closed, landslides create havoc in state
It added,“Light rainfall/Drizzle accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at many places of Delhi and NCR,Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur(U.P.).”
“Partly cloudy sky. Very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning,” IMD said in its weather report dated July 12. Although there is no rainfall alert for the next 5-6 days but the national capital will see short spells of light rain today and in the coming days. Notably, the minimum temperature will be settle 1 to 2 degrees Celsius below normal on July 13.Also Read | Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, 2 more states on IMD's ORANGE ALERT
The IMD issued orange alert for Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat, predicting heavy rains on July 13. The weather agency issued yellow alert for some other states, warning against heavy precipitation on Sunday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment