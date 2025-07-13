Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Box Office Day 2: Vikrant Massey-Shanaya Kapoor's Film Struggles To Cross 1 Crore

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, struggles at the box office on its second day. The film's earnings remain below expectations.

Three films, Maalik, Superman, and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, were released on Friday. However, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is performing the worst. The Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor starrer is struggling to make a mark at the box office. The film's second-day collection figures are quite surprising. The film hasn't even crossed the 1 crore mark in 2 days. According to sacnilk, the film has collected 73 lakhs in 2 days.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan's Box Office Performance

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, was released on July 11. This film marks the Bollywood debut of Shanaya Kapoor. However, Shanaya's debut film is not performing well at the box office. The film collected only 3 lakhs on its opening day. On the second day, Saturday, the film's earnings saw a slight increase, collecting 43 lakhs. The film has so far collected 73 lakhs at the Indian box office. The film is not being particularly well-received by the audience. On Saturday, the overall Hindi occupancy was 15.25 percent. The morning show occupancy was 7.52 percent, while the afternoon show occupancy was 15.60 percent. The night show occupancy was 23.14 percent. Trade analysts expect the movie might get a decent response on Sunday.

About Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, written by Mansi Bagla and directed by Santosh Singh, is a romantic musical drama. It is produced by Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla, and Vipin Agnihotri under the banner of Zee Studios and Mini Films. It is an adaptation of Ruskin Bond's short story, The Eyes Have It.