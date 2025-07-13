No Russian Warships In Ukrainian Seas

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform, citing the Ukrainian Navy's operational update posted on Facebook as of 06:00, July 13, 2025.

“There are no enemy warships in the Black Sea; no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov,” the military report states.

According to the Ukrainian Navy, there are currently three Russian warships in the Mediterranean Sea, including one Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total possible salvo of up to four missiles.

It was also reported that, over the past 24 hours, the Kerch Strait was used for transit in Russia's interests: six vessels entered the Black Sea, of which three continued toward the Bosphorus Strait; five vessels entered the Sea of Azov, two of which came from the Bosphorus Strait.

Russia may scrap its only aircraft carrier, Admiral Kuznetsov

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a Navy recruitment center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has begun operations in Izmail, Odesa region.