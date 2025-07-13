Some Conglomerates Pay Out Dividends To Owner Family Through Unlisted Firms
According to audit reports posted on the electronic disclosure system by the Financial Supervisory Service, Samyang International Co., an unlisted affiliate of GS Group engaged in golf and tobacco retail, paid out a total of 10 billion won ($7.25 million) in dividends over the past year.
The dividend payout exceeded the firm's annual net profit of 9.19 billion won, reports Yonhap news agency.
Of the 10 billion won, an estimated 8.2 billion won is believed to have gone to three members of the GS Group founding family, including Huh Joon-hong, the company's largest shareholder and heir apparent of the conglomerate.
Huh and his relatives have also received dividends worth a combined 13.2 billion won from two other unlisted affiliates, including Samjoung Development Co.
Meanwhile, K Cube Holdings Co., a company wholly owned by Kakao Corp. founder Kim Beom-su, has decided to pay out 15 billion won in dividends despite a net loss of 3.35 billion won last year.
Gwangyoung Construction Co., an unlisted affiliate of real estate giant Booyoung Group, recently distributed 16.3 billion won to Chairman Lee Joong-keun and 3.2 billion won to his eldest son, Lee Sung-hoon, even though the company's net profit stood at just 14.7 billion won last year.
Experts noted that the government should tight regulations on corporate governance and the oversight role of boards at unlisted firms.
"Financial sanctions should be strengthened for suspicious transactions between listed and unlisted companies," said Lee Hyo-seob, a researcher at the Korea Capital Market Institute. "Reward systems for whistleblowers also need to be significantly enhanced."
-IANS
na/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment