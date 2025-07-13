Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nine Killed After Gunmen Intercepted Passenger Bus In SW Pakistan

Nine Killed After Gunmen Intercepted Passenger Bus In SW Pakistan


2025-07-13 12:05:11
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (NNN-APP) – At least nine passengers were abducted and shot dead, after gunmen intercepted at least two buses, in Pakistan's south-western Balochistan province, the spokesperson of the provincial government confirmed.

The attack occurred on Thursday night in Loralai, a district in northern Balochistan, where armed assailants stopped the passenger buses, removed several individuals based on identity, and took them away, Shahid Rind, the spokesperson, said.

“They shot dead the passengers belonging to the eastern Punjab province, after taking them to a certain distance from the buses, and their bodies have been recovered,” Rind said.

Following the incident, security forces launched a search operation in the affected area, to recover any remaining abducted passengers and apprehend the perpetrators, he added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the assault yet.

The country's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, strongly condemned the attack, calling the incident a heinous act of terrorism.

“We will deal with the terrorists with full force. The blood of innocent people will be avenged,” the prime minister said, in a statement, issued by the Prime Minister's Office.– NNN-APP

MENAFN13072025000200011047ID1109793173

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search