Nine Killed After Gunmen Intercepted Passenger Bus In SW Pakistan

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (NNN-APP) – At least nine passengers were abducted and shot dead, after gunmen intercepted at least two buses, in Pakistan's south-western Balochistan province, the spokesperson of the provincial government confirmed.

The attack occurred on Thursday night in Loralai, a district in northern Balochistan, where armed assailants stopped the passenger buses, removed several individuals based on identity, and took them away, Shahid Rind, the spokesperson, said.

“They shot dead the passengers belonging to the eastern Punjab province, after taking them to a certain distance from the buses, and their bodies have been recovered,” Rind said.

Following the incident, security forces launched a search operation in the affected area, to recover any remaining abducted passengers and apprehend the perpetrators, he added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the assault yet.

The country's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, strongly condemned the attack, calling the incident a heinous act of terrorism.

“We will deal with the terrorists with full force. The blood of innocent people will be avenged,” the prime minister said, in a statement, issued by the Prime Minister's Office.– NNN-APP