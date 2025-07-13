Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Police Discovered Weapons, Ammunition Cache In S. Afghanistan

2025-07-13 12:05:08
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KABUL, Jul 13 (NNN-BNA) – Afghanistan's security forces, discovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including 13 pieces AK-47 assault rifles, in the southern Kandahar province, provincial police said, yesterday.

Mullah Assadullah Jamshidi, provincial police spokesperson, said that, police would not tolerate illegal arms possession and would take strict legal action against violators.– NNN-BNA

