US-EU Trade War Signals Declining American Economic Power, Says Russian Senator

Russian Senator Alexey Pushkov, head of the Information Policy Committee in the Federation Council, has described the unfolding trade conflict between the United States and the European Union as evidence of Washington's waning global economic influence.

In a post on his Telegram channel on Saturday, July 12, Pushkov reacted to the newly proposed 30% U.S. tariffs on EU goods, claiming it reflects America's relative economic weakness in the 21st century. He argued that Washington is no longer capable of maintaining its Cold War-era financial support for Europe and is now shifting economic burdens onto its allies.

He further criticized the U.S. President Donald Trump's“America First” doctrine, saying it embodies a form of“self-centered imperialism.” According to Pushkov, this strategy is designed to force European nations into economic concessions that restore an imbalanced transatlantic trade relationship in favor of the U.S.

“America's inability to sustain its previous dominance in global trade has driven it toward aggressive tariff policies,” Pushkov noted, adding that the current administration seeks to compensate for its economic vulnerabilities through protectionist measures rather than innovation or competitiveness.

Pushkov concluded that the U.S. is relying on unilateral pressure tactics, including heavy customs duties, to reassert economic leadership. He described the looming trade war as“the clearest sign yet that Washington is struggling to remain competitive in a multipolar world.”

Recently, Donald Trump announced that starting August 1, the U.S. would implement a 30% tariff on imports from the European Union, triggering alarm across European capitals. The European Commission and leaders like Emmanuel Macron and Ursula von der Leyen have warned that such measures could lead to a full-blown transatlantic trade war, affecting businesses and consumers on both sides.

International observers, including those from Reuters and The Financial Times, note that these tensions could undermine global trade cooperation and weaken long-standing U.S.-EU alliances. With both regions still recovering from post-pandemic economic pressures, further escalation risks not only market volatility but also broader geopolitical realignments.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram