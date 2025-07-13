Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, 2 More States On ORANGE ALERT - IMD's Full Weather Forecast Here
“Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and north Gujarat” until July 15, IMD said.
“Very heavy rainfall” is likely in the following regions as per IMD's latest forecast:
- Uttarakhand can expect heavy downpour on July 13. Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh may experience heavy showers till July 14
IMD predicted“isolated heavy rainfall” in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till July 18. Additionally, similar weather conditions are likely in Arunachal Pradesh over the next 5 days.
Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Karnataka during 13th-18th; South Interior Karnataka during 15th -18th; Tamil Nadu during 15th-18th July, the weather agency said in its July 12 weather bulletin.
Besides this, hot and humid weather conditions were forecasted for isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu today. Coastal Andhra Pradesh will most likely see hot and humid weather conditions till July 14.Delhi-NCR weather today
“Partly cloudy sky. Very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning,” IMD said. Although there is no rainfall alert but the national capital will see short spells of light rain today and in the coming days. Notably, the minimum temperature will be settle 1 to 2 degrees Celsius below normal on July 13.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment