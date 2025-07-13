Aap Jaisa Koi X Review: R Madhavan-Fatima's Slow-Burn Romance Wins Hearts, Movie Gets Mixed Reactions

R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's film Aap Jaisa Koi is winning hearts for its tender romance and performances, though the screenplay has received mixed reactions from audiences on X.

R Madhavan returns to the romantic-comedy genre with Aap Jaisa Koi, and fans couldn't be happier. The film, which recently premiered on Netflix, has generated a lot of buzz on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter). Directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the film stars Madhavan as Madhu and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Shrirenu, two individuals exploring the possibility of love through a modern yet emotional lens.

Praise for Performances and Chemistry

Audiences have largely praised the mature and heartfelt performances of Madhavan and Fatima. Their chemistry has been described as“quiet magic” and“deeply emotional,” with fans appreciating the film's gentle tone and grown-up storytelling. One user wrote,“Aap Jaisa Koi is a tender, grown-up love story that lingers. Madhavan & Fatima bring quiet magic to a tale of loss, connection & second chances.” Another post said,“I needed this film to be good, and it delivers. Everything is great but Ayesha Raza wins this round.”

Madhavan's portrayal of a middle-aged man navigating modern relationships has struck a chord with viewers, while Fatima's performance has also been called top-notch. Many have also appreciated how the film speaks about important social themes, like patriarchy, without being preachy.

Mixed Screenplay Response but Strong Emotional Core

While most users loved the romance and acting, the screenplay received mixed reactions. Some viewers felt that the pacing was too slow, but others believed it added to the film's emotional depth. One fan tweeted,“Poetic, slow-burning, and emotionally rich,” capturing the film's tone perfectly.

Despite the mixed screenplay reviews, Aap Jaisa Koi has managed to win hearts with its honesty, strong performances, and thoughtful storytelling. It's a film that aims to linger - and for many, it does just that.

