No Permission To Visit 'Martyrs Graveyard' In J&K's Srinagar City

2025-07-12 11:45:20
(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, July 13 (IANS) District Magistrate in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar has denied permission to all applicants who wanted to visit the 'Martyrs Graveyard' on Sunday to commemorate those killed in firing during the Dogra Maharaja's rule on this day in 1931.

Following the DM's order, police in Srinagar issued an advisory warning that any breach of the order would lead to strict legal action under applicable provisions of law and the general public was advised to strictly comply with these instructions and refrain from violating the orders issued by the district administration.

“Any violation of these orders shall invite strict legal action under relevant provisions of law,” police said.

Meanwhile, ruling National Conference (NC) spokesperson, Tanvir Sadiq said on X,“It is deeply unfortunate that on a day of profound historical and emotional significance for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the District Administration has chosen to bar peaceful tributes to the martyrs of 13th July 1931 at Khawaja Bazar, Nowhatta.”

Several political parties, including the ruling NC, had sought permission from the district administration to visit the 'Martyrs Graveyard' on July 13.

Earlier, political parties, including NC, PDP, and Apni Party (JKAP), had called for the resumption of the official ceremony to mark July 13 as 'Martyrs' Day'.

On July 13, 1931, a mob stormed the central jail in Srinagar where the in camera trial of Abdul Qadeer, Pathan Butler of a British officer, was taking place.

Qadeer had delivered a fiery speech at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, asking Kashmiris to rise in revolt against the autocratic rule of the Dogra Maharaja.

Guards at the central jail fired at the protesters, killing 22 people. The bodies of these 22 people were buried at the compound of the Naqsband Sahib shrine in old Srinagar city, and this burial ground was then called the 'Martyrs Graveyard'.

A public holiday was observed in Jammu and Kashmir on July 13. After the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two UTs, the list of official holidays in J&K was redrawn, and July 13 and December 5, the birthday of the NC founder, late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, were both removed from the list of holidays.

