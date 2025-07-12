Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mexico Calls New US Tariffs Unfair, Launches Bilateral Negotiations

2025-07-12 11:45:17
(MENAFN- IANS) Mexico City, July 13 (IANS) Mexico has called the new tariffs announced by the United States unfair, and the two sides have launched formal negotiations through a permanent bilateral working group, the Mexican government said.

In a joint statement, the foreign affairs and economy ministries said that a high-level meeting between a Mexican delegation and US officials was held in Washington on Friday, during which the Mexican side was informed that new tariffs would take effect on August 1.

"We stated clearly that we believe this is unfair and that we do not agree," said the ministries.

To protect businesses and jobs on both sides of the border, the two countries agreed to establish a permanent bilateral working group to address key issues in their relationship and seek alternatives to avoid the tariff implementation, said the statement.

The group will also address such issues as border security, migration and water management, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Starting July 11, we have created the space to resolve any possibility of tariffs being enforced on August 1. In short, Mexico is already in negotiations," the statement concluded.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reiterated Mexico's opposition to the tariffs during her Friday morning press conference.

"We believe tariffs are not the solution. The best way to compete -- even for the United States -- is to strengthen our trade agreement," she said, referring to the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

