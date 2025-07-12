Kira At Marsa Al Arab Has Mastered The Balance Of Lively Yet Relaxing

If there was ever a restaurant that felt like it was‭ ‬“drawn up by a woman”‭, ‬it's Kira at Marsa Al Arab‭. ‬Every morsel‭, ‬every mixed drink‭, ‬and every motif feels as though it was created with the female gaze in‭ ‬mind‭.‬

The warm welcome‭, ‬pearlescent walls‭, ‬and comfortable seating instantly excited me‭ ‬-‭ ‬I felt like I sat in a Lana Del Rey song‭. ‬That initial happiness grew tenfold when I ordered my first drink‭: ‬a Parmesan Sour‭. ‬Whilst my role in writing this article is to put my experience into words‭, ‬I genuinely find it tough to describe this beverage‭. ‬It was creamy‭, ‬sour‭, ‬light‭ ‬-‭ ‬a playful balance of true decadence and tableside theatre‭, ‬making for the perfect girlie tipple‭.‬

The chef sent over some nibbles for us to enjoy‭, ‬one of which was a cucumber salad‭. ‬A seemingly boring start‭ ‬-‭ ‬but it was anything but‭. ‬The chunks of baby cucumber were dressed in a chilli oil vinaigrette that was delicious‭, ‬but what truly elevated the dish was the texture‭. ‬Each perfectly plated sliver was topped with an array of crunchy garnishes‭: ‬fried garlic chips‭, ‬black and white sesame‭, ‬and crunchy green onions‭, ‬among others‭.‬

Another highlight was the bread‭. ‬Again‭, ‬sounds simple‭, ‬right‭? ‬But this was no ordinary loaf‭. ‬The French baguettes are baked in-house by an expert pastry chef‭, ‬whose talents could rival some of my favourite bakers in Paris‭.‬

Our full starters were equally exciting‭, ‬my favourite being the delicate‭, ‬melt-in-the-mouth beef tartare served with tiny fried‭ ‬buns‭ ‬-‭ ‬the perfect mini mouthful‭. ‬Again‭, ‬very girl dinner coded‭. ‬Coinciding with our starters‭, ‬a beautiful woman emerged in a floor-length white dress and began to sing‭. ‬Usually‭, ‬entertainment at a long lunch isn't my thing‭, ‬but this elevated the experience seamlessly‭, ‬with her performing fan favourites from Dua Lipa to Fleetwood Mac‭.‬

For the mains‭, ‬we shared a whole lobster in yuzu butter‭. ‬It was fresh yet decadent‭, ‬served alongside charred corn dressed in desiccated coconut and black sesame‭. ‬It was fabulous‭ ‬-‭ ‬as lobster always is‭ ‬-‭ ‬but if I were to go back‭ (‬which I definitely will‭), ‬I'd opt to try more of the delicious‭, ‬playfully composed small plates‭. ‬They were utter perfection‭.‬

Overall‭, ‬I can't urge people to visit this restaurant enough‭. ‬It's mastered the balance of lively yet relaxing‭ ‬-‭ ‬with modern dishes and an experimental approach to mixology‭, ‬paired with welcome entertainment‭, ‬and a vibe that seems to stop time entirely‭.‬

Hero dish‭:‬‭ ‬ The perfectly balanced‭, ‬deliciously textural cucumber salad‭ ‬-‭ ‬ 9/10

Senses‭:‬‭ ‬ All five senses were perfectly engaged while seamlessly being put at ease‭ -‭ ‬ 8/10

Menu curation‭:‬ ‭ ‬Opt for an array of starters and all the bread you can eat‭. ‬Thank me later‭! ‬-‭ ‬ 8/10

Service‭:‬ The service was great‭, ‬a little slow at the start but once in the swing of things‭, ‬flawless‭! ‬-‭ ‬ 7/10‭ ‬