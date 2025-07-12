Kira At Marsa Al Arab Has Mastered The Balance Of Lively Yet Relaxing
If there was ever a restaurant that felt like it was “drawn up by a woman”, it's Kira at Marsa Al Arab. Every morsel, every mixed drink, and every motif feels as though it was created with the female gaze in mind.
The warm welcome, pearlescent walls, and comfortable seating instantly excited me - I felt like I sat in a Lana Del Rey song. That initial happiness grew tenfold when I ordered my first drink: a Parmesan Sour. Whilst my role in writing this article is to put my experience into words, I genuinely find it tough to describe this beverage. It was creamy, sour, light - a playful balance of true decadence and tableside theatre, making for the perfect girlie tipple.Recommended For You Kira at Marsa Al Arab has mastered the balance of lively yet relaxing
The chef sent over some nibbles for us to enjoy, one of which was a cucumber salad. A seemingly boring start - but it was anything but. The chunks of baby cucumber were dressed in a chilli oil vinaigrette that was delicious, but what truly elevated the dish was the texture. Each perfectly plated sliver was topped with an array of crunchy garnishes: fried garlic chips, black and white sesame, and crunchy green onions, among others.
Another highlight was the bread. Again, sounds simple, right? But this was no ordinary loaf. The French baguettes are baked in-house by an expert pastry chef, whose talents could rival some of my favourite bakers in Paris.
Our full starters were equally exciting, my favourite being the delicate, melt-in-the-mouth beef tartare served with tiny fried buns - the perfect mini mouthful. Again, very girl dinner coded. Coinciding with our starters, a beautiful woman emerged in a floor-length white dress and began to sing. Usually, entertainment at a long lunch isn't my thing, but this elevated the experience seamlessly, with her performing fan favourites from Dua Lipa to Fleetwood Mac.
For the mains, we shared a whole lobster in yuzu butter. It was fresh yet decadent, served alongside charred corn dressed in desiccated coconut and black sesame. It was fabulous - as lobster always is - but if I were to go back (which I definitely will), I'd opt to try more of the delicious, playfully composed small plates. They were utter perfection.
Overall, I can't urge people to visit this restaurant enough. It's mastered the balance of lively yet relaxing - with modern dishes and an experimental approach to mixology, paired with welcome entertainment, and a vibe that seems to stop time entirely.
Hero dish: The perfectly balanced, deliciously textural cucumber salad - 9/10
Senses: All five senses were perfectly engaged while seamlessly being put at ease - 8/10
Menu curation: Opt for an array of starters and all the bread you can eat. Thank me later! - 8/10
Service: The service was great, a little slow at the start but once in the swing of things, flawless! - 7/10
