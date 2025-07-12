Restaurant Review: Sakhalin Dubai Oozes Seafood Luxury And Space-Age Calm
Amid the overstimulation of the fabulous and unashamedly glamorous scenes of J1 Beach's various eateries sits the cool and calm of Sakhalin Dubai. Its futuristic exterior is instantly reminiscent of Dubai's famed Museum of the Future, with a similar metallic, silver silhouette encasing the entrance.
Inside, the cool tones and space-age aesthetic continue throughout, punctuated by craggy rock pools housing a host of luxurious seafood, ready to be selected for indulging. We opted for a late lunch sitting - my strong recommendation for anywhere in the area. This time of day, especially during Dubai's summer, was perfectly offset by the intentionally calming interiors, which instantly soothed the senses from the chaos outside.Recommended For You Kira at Marsa Al Arab has mastered the balance of lively yet relaxing
We began with a refreshing, lime-infused tipple, paired with Dibba Bay oysters and their signature dressing. Alongside this, their hot, fresh sourdough graced the table, served with salted butter topped with caviar - a flawless treat. Each bite and sip arrived promptly and with a smile from the knowledgeable staff.
Following the fun palate cleansers, we moved into a delectable series of salads, perfectly suited to the warmth of the day. First, a Russian take on a cucumber and peanut salad - light, bright, and a welcome bite. Then came one of my favourite dishes of the afternoon: the cauliflower carpaccio. Seemingly simple, the thinly sliced cauliflower was layered with equally delicate shavings of Parmesan, each dressed in a lemon, olive oil, and chive vinaigrette. This dish was understated yet indulgent - its flavour lifted by a seamless marriage of high-quality ingredients.
As the afternoon wore on, conversation flowed in the relaxed and unintrusive atmosphere of the bright, high-ceilinged dining room. The main course was prepared tableside: a decadent, boldly flavoured lobster linguine. The sauce was perfectly spiced with bright chilli and garlic, while the lobster was poached to buttery perfection.
Overall, the meal was an elegant and effortless affair - with top-tier ingredients shining through in a setting that allowed the senses to unwind. A perfect Saturday afternoon in Dubai.
