Amid the overstimulation of the fabulous and unashamedly glamorous scenes of J1‭ ‬Beach's various eateries sits the cool and calm of Sakhalin Dubai‭. ‬Its futuristic exterior is instantly reminiscent of Dubai's famed Museum of the Future‭, ‬with a similar metallic‭, ‬silver silhouette encasing the entrance‭.‬

Inside‭, ‬the cool tones and space-age aesthetic continue throughout‭, ‬punctuated by craggy rock pools housing a host of luxurious‭ ‬seafood‭, ‬ready to be selected for indulging‭. ‬We opted for a late lunch sitting‭ ‬-‭ ‬my strong recommendation for anywhere in the area‭. ‬This time of day‭, ‬especially during Dubai's summer‭, ‬was perfectly offset by the intentionally calming interiors‭, ‬which instantly soothed the senses from the chaos outside‭.‬

We began with a refreshing‭, ‬lime-infused tipple‭, ‬paired with Dibba Bay oysters and their signature dressing‭. ‬Alongside this‭, ‬their hot‭, ‬fresh sourdough graced the table‭, ‬served with salted butter topped with caviar‭ ‬-‭ ‬a flawless treat‭. ‬Each bite and sip arrived promptly and with a smile from the knowledgeable staff‭.‬

Following the fun palate cleansers‭, ‬we moved into a delectable series of salads‭, ‬perfectly suited to the warmth of the day‭. ‬First‭, ‬a Russian take on a cucumber and peanut salad‭ ‬-‭ ‬light‭, ‬bright‭, ‬and a welcome bite‭. ‬Then came one of my favourite dishes of the afternoon‭: ‬the cauliflower carpaccio‭. ‬Seemingly‭ ‬simple‭, ‬the thinly sliced cauliflower was layered with equally delicate shavings of Parmesan‭, ‬each dressed in a lemon‭, ‬olive oil‭, ‬and chive vinaigrette‭. ‬This dish was understated yet indulgent‭ ‬-‭ ‬its flavour lifted by a seamless marriage of high-quality ingredients‭.‬

As the afternoon wore on‭, ‬conversation flowed in the relaxed and unintrusive atmosphere of the bright‭, ‬high-ceilinged dining room‭. ‬The main course was prepared tableside‭: ‬a decadent‭, ‬boldly flavoured lobster linguine‭. ‬The sauce was perfectly spiced with bright chilli and garlic‭, ‬while the lobster was poached to buttery perfection‭.‬

Overall‭, ‬the meal was an elegant and effortless affair‭ ‬-‭ ‬with top-tier ingredients shining through in a setting that allowed the senses to unwind‭. ‬A perfect Saturday afternoon in Dubai‭.‬