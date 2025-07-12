Sports Panorama
Portsudan (Sudanow)
A goalless draw dominates the top-of-the-table matches in the third round of the league, with Al-Merrikh Khartoum facing Al-Zamaleh Umm Ruwaba, and Al-Hilal Khartoum facing Al-Ahly Wad Madani.
Al-Ahly Wad Madani is looking forward to representing the country abroad this season, and to a respectable performance for the team in the new season.
After awarding points to Al-Merrikh...
Hilal fans object to the organizing committee's decision in the first Elite League complaint this season.
Al-Sahm (Al-Damar), Al-Taqaddom (Port Sudan), and Al-Fajr (Al-Abyad) are promoted to the Premier League.
Al-Damar, Al-Taqaddom (Port Sudan), and Al-Fajr (Al-Abyad) advance to the new European Championship.
Tunisian club Esperance and South Africa's Orlando Pirates are competing to sign Sudanese Al-Hilal star Adama Coulibaly.
Sfaxien announces the signing of former Al-Merreikh star Ammar Tayfour on a summer deal.
Abdullah Emad, the Sudanese freestyle football star, scored the second goal in the 2025 Xbar Cup in the suspended capital, including impressive performances from the capitals
