Gaza Truce Talks Stall Amid Famine, Mounting Global Pressure On Israel - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The ongoing Israeli offensive against the besieged Gaza Strip has killed 57,882 Palestinians and injured 138,095 since 7 October 2023, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, which reported that the majority of victims are women and children. The bombardment has caused widespread destruction and mass displacement.

In the past 24 hours alone, Israeli attacks have killed 59 people and injured 208, the ministry said. The Government Media Office in Gaza warned that famine now threatens hundreds of thousands of people after more than 100 days of a complete border closure, reporting that 67 children have died from malnutrition and a lack of essential medicines.

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights stated that 798 Palestinians have been killed while trying to access humanitarian aid since late May. On Saturday, dozens more were reportedly killed by Israeli fire near an aid distribution centre in northern Rafah, according to medics on the ground.

In Doha, two Palestinian sources told the media that ceasefire negotiations have reached a“complicated deadlock” after Israel proposed a withdrawal map that would leave Israeli forces occupying 40% of the Gaza Strip. Hamas rejected the offer, insisting on a complete withdrawal and unrestricted humanitarian access.

Hamas warned that recent comments by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to families of Israeli captives-claiming that a comprehensive deal is currently impossible-reflect a“malicious intent” to block any agreement. The movement reiterated its willingness to engage in a comprehensive prisoner swap in exchange for a full ceasefire, total withdrawal, and unimpeded humanitarian relief.

On the ground, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad, Al-Quds Brigades, said it destroyed an Israeli military vehicle with a barrel bomb in Khan Younis and shelled Israeli positions in eastern Gaza using 60mm mortars. Meanwhile, Hamas' military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, claimed to have destroyed two Israeli D9 bulldozers, a Merkava tank, and a military excavator with explosive devices in the eastern Al-Zaytoun area, noting that Israeli helicopters were seen evacuating casualties.

Amid the ongoing violence, international criticism of Israeli actions is mounting. Sixty Labour Party MPs in the UK sent a letter to Foreign Secretary David Lammy, urging immediate recognition of a Palestinian state. They accused Israel of pursuing“ethnic cleansing” in Gaza and warned of plans to forcibly displace residents of Rafah.

As diplomatic pressure builds and calls to end the war grow louder, Gaza residents say they face“death traps” whenever they attempt to obtain food or water. Palestinian factions continue to resist ground incursions, demanding international guarantees for reconstruction and a return to a dignified life after months of devastating war.