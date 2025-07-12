Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Reiterates Unwavering Support For Afghan People

2025-07-12 11:01:42
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Caretaker Government of Afghanistan Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Acting Charge d'Affaires of the Qatari embassy in Kabul Dr Mirdef bin Ali al-Qashouti.
The meeting discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan and ways to support the Afghan people. During the meeting, Dr al-Qashouti reiterated Qatar's unwavering support for all segments of the brotherly Afghan people and its continued efforts to achieve security, stability, prosperity, and a decent life in Afghanistan.

