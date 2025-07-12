403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Reiterates Unwavering Support For Afghan People
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Caretaker Government of Afghanistan Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Acting Charge d'Affaires of the Qatari embassy in Kabul Dr Mirdef bin Ali al-Qashouti.
The meeting discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan and ways to support the Afghan people. During the meeting, Dr al-Qashouti reiterated Qatar's unwavering support for all segments of the brotherly Afghan people and its continued efforts to achieve security, stability, prosperity, and a decent life in Afghanistan.
The meeting discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan and ways to support the Afghan people. During the meeting, Dr al-Qashouti reiterated Qatar's unwavering support for all segments of the brotherly Afghan people and its continued efforts to achieve security, stability, prosperity, and a decent life in Afghanistan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment