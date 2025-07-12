Kash Patel Addresses Resignation Rumours After Backlash Over Doj Ruling On Epstein Files: 'Conspiracy Theories Aren't...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) FBI director Kash Patel on Saturday denied rumours around his resignation from Federal Bureau of Investigation. Amid backlash over DoJ ruling on Epstein files, Kash Patel asserted that he would continue to serve the President of the United States.

In a social media post on X, Kash Patel stated, "The conspiracy theories just aren't true, never have been." Dispelling rumours after the Epstein fallout, he added, "It's an honor to serve the President of the United States @realDonaldTrump - and I'll continue to do so for as long as he calls on me."

This statement follows the reported clashes between Kash Patel's deputy, Dan Bongino, and Attorney General Pam Bondi at the White House. Amid major fallout between the DOJ and the FBI over the Epstein case, the FBI spearheaders are reportedly furious with the DOJ's handling of the infamous Jeffrey Epstein list.

The Daily Wire in its Friday report said that Patel wants Bondi gone. Mary Margaret Olohan of the Daily Wire in a post on X said,“Source close to DOJ says Kash Patel also wants Pam Bondi gone, and that he'd consider leaving if Bongino leaves. Also, that there are more frustrations with other documents Bondi hasn't released."

What was the Jeffrey Epstein list controversy?

Fresh controversy over Jeffrey Epstein list erupted after, Pam Bondi vowed to release the secret "client list" earlier this year but delivered nothing. Jeffrey Epstein's secret list is“sitting on my desk right now,” Pam Bondi told Fox News in February this year.

However, the Justice Department and FBI issued a two-page statement on Monday asserting that Epstein did not possess a“client list." The anticipation around explosive revelations about Epstein's powerful associates were a big letdown after Bondi decided against releasing any additional records from the investigation.

Meanwhile, the White House tried to cover for Bondi and suggested that she meant "all paperwork" about Epstein earlier this year and not a specific list.