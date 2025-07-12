French President Calls For Decisive European Action In Response To US Tariffs
Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron expressed on Saturday his country's strong disapproval of US President Donald Trump's decision to impose 30 percent tariffs on imports from the European Union and Mexico.
In a post on the X platform, Macron called on the European Commission to "speed up the preparation of credible countermeasures, by mobilizing all the instruments at its disposal, if no agreement is reached by August 1st," stressing the need for decisive action to protect European economic interests.
Earlier, Trump announced that the US will impose 30% tariffs on the EU and Mexico starting August 1, emphasizing that this step comes as part of his administration's policy to protect American industries from 'unfair trade practices'.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment