French President Calls For Decisive European Action In Response To US Tariffs

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron expressed on Saturday his country's strong disapproval of US President Donald Trump's decision to impose 30 percent tariffs on imports from the European Union and Mexico.

In a post on the X platform, Macron called on the European Commission to "speed up the preparation of credible countermeasures, by mobilizing all the instruments at its disposal, if no agreement is reached by August 1st," stressing the need for decisive action to protect European economic interests.

Earlier, Trump announced that the US will impose 30% tariffs on the EU and Mexico starting August 1, emphasizing that this step comes as part of his administration's policy to protect American industries from 'unfair trade practices'.