QM Marks Its 20Th, Nmoq's 50Th Anniversaries At UNESCO Headquarters

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Museums (QM) participated in the 47th Session of the World Heritage Committee that is taking place at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris from July 6 to 16, where it celebrated its 20th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ).

Under the theme of "More than Museums," QM hosted a special event and reception marking the two major anniversaries, bringing together cultural leaders, diplomats, and international stakeholders to reflect on the State of Qatar's longstanding commitment to fostering cultural diplomacy and dialogue, and the nation's forward-looking commitment to transforming museums into dynamic platforms for creativity, education, heritage, and innovation.

The ceremony featured a speech by CEO of QM Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi, in which he went over QM and NMoQ's development over the years and highlighted Qatar's cultural scene's vibrancy and QM's pivotal role in shaping it.

"These momentous anniversaries are a testament to the vision of Chairperson of Qatar Museums HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani," he said, and on the wise path for national development, he added.

Al Rumaihi continued, saying: "For more than half a century, our nation has been committed to culture as a catalyst for dialogue, bridging the gaps between people and cultivating local and regional talent to present on the world's stages. As we mark the 20th anniversary of Qatar Museums, we are continuing a creative journey in which culture is not only preserved but lived, shared, and continually reimagined."

For his part, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to UNESCO HE Dr. Nasser bin Hamad Al Hinzab said: "Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the National Museum of Qatar during the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee in 2025 reflects the State of Qatar's efforts to promote its national heritage and place it on the global map of culture and development through UNESCO's cultural conventions and programs. These efforts continue in coordination with Qatar Museums to support the Sustainable Development Goals related to heritage and to empower the local community to safeguard Qatar's cultural and natural heritage."

In turn, Director of International Cooperation and Government Affairs at QM and Qatar's National Expert to UNESCO Dr. Fatema Hassan Al Sulaiti said: "We are immensely proud to see the National Museum of Qatar recognized as part of UNESCO's anniversaries list, which stands as an acknowledgment of its meaningful contribution to the global cultural, heritage, and museum landscape."

"At Qatar Museums, we are deeply committed to preserving our heritage, and this recognition stands as a testament to 50 years of dedicated efforts to safeguard and share Qatar's rich cultural legacy with the world. Celebrating these milestone anniversaries during the 47th World Heritage Committee makes the moment even more special," Dr. Al Sulaiti added.

For his part, Director of NMoQ HE Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Hamad Al-Thani said: "The National Museum of Qatar has grown into a space where tradition meets innovation and where the voices of our people, past and present, can be heard and celebrated."

Commenting on NMoQ's function, His Excellency said: "Not only a record of our rich heritage, but a living, evolving beacon that will inspire future generations to cherish and contribute to our story."

Founded in 1975 as the Qatar National Museum, the first national museum in the Gulf, the NMoQ is dedicated to expressing and preserving Qatar's national identity, history, and heritage. Its striking building, designed by renowned architect Jean Nouvel, and cutting-edge galleries immerse visitors in Qatar's ongoing national story, bringing it to life for both the Qatari people and visitors from around the globe.

Since its establishment in 2005, QM has become the umbrella institution for institutions including the National Museum of Qatar, the Museum of Islamic Art, 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, and Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art; creative hubs including M7 and the Doha Fire Station that support emerging artists and designers working in creative industries; an expansive public art program that presents world-class artwork by local, regional and international artists across the country; and cultural heritage sites that testify to Qatar's history.