Qatar And Indonesia Discuss Aspects Of Bilateral Cooperation In Labour Fields

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Jakarta: Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour HE Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani met with Minister of Migrant Workers Protection and Head of the Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection Agency (BP2MI) HE Abdul Kadir Karding.

HE the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour met also with Deputy Minister for the Protection of Indonesian Migrant Workers and Deputy Head of BP2MI Dzulfikar Ahmad Tawalla, and Director General of Promotion and Overseas Employment Opportunity Utilisation at the Ministry of Migrant Workers Protection Dwi Setiawan Susanto.

The two meetings focused on aspects of bilateral cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Indonesia in the fields of labour, and ways to support and develop them, in addition to discussing mechanisms for the recruitment of qualified and skilled Indonesian workers in line with the evolving needs of Qatar's labour market.