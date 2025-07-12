Russia Decides Against Renewing Grain Export Agreement

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moscow, July 12 (Petra) – The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday that Moscow decided not to extend the memorandum of understanding with the UN on the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilisers to global markets.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin stated during a press conference, "This agreement was signed three years ago as part of a broader deal that also addressed navigation issues in the Black Sea.
It is set to expire at the end of this month. The memorandum was concluded without any clause allowing for its extension. We did not discuss renewing it, and Moscow will not extend the agreement."

