Russians Use Around 300 Shaheds During Concentrated Strikes Zelensky
“During the day, work continued in various regions of our country, from Kharkiv to Lviv, following Russian strikes. The Russians continue to use their specific terror tactic against our state, carrying out concentrated strikes on specific cities or regions of ours. They aim to maintain such strikes at a level of about 300 Shaheds,” Zelensky said.
Video: Office of the President
According to him, 339 Shaheds were launched overnight on Saturday.
“By the evening today, there were air raid alerts again, Shaheds in the sky again. Ukrainian warriors are shooting down a significant portion of them, but unfortunately, not all of them,” Zelensky added.
He also noted that the Russian army continues to use hundreds of special drones, Shahed imitators, in every attack.
“The purpose of these drones is to overload Air Defense and complicate the interception of Shaheds. This is their deliberate and vile terror,” the President emphasized.
He reported that there were fatalities from the Russian attack overnight. Two people were killed in Chernivtsi. Zelensky extended condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. Dozens of people were injured in Chernivtsi, also in the Lviv Region, and Kharkiv. There is damage in Volyn. All necessary assistance is being provided.Read also: Zelensky announces changes in state institutions following meeting with Defense Ministe
“We are doing everything to ensure that Ukraine receives as many means as possible to shoot down drones and missiles. We are moving closer to an agreement, and this will be a multi-level agreement regarding new Patriot systems and missiles for them. We are investing in domestic production, primarily drones, including interceptor drones. We will continue our active drone operations on Russian territory in response to their strikes. And as always, we will act asymmetrically, and it is effective,” Zelensky stressed.
As reported by Ukrinform, Air Defense Forces shot down 319 Russian Shahed drones and 25 Kh-101 cruise missiles.
