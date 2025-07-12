The Enemy Is Attacking Frontline Communities In Zaporizhzhia Region
Earlier, Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Ivan Fedorov warned on Telegra about increased activity by enemy tactical aviation.
An air raid alert has been issued throughout the region.Read also: Russian forces shell Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia Region, man injured
As reported by Ukrinform, earlier this evening, Russian forces shelled Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia Region with artillery injuring a man.
