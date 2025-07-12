Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Enemy Is Attacking Frontline Communities In Zaporizhzhia Region

2025-07-12 07:06:19
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform's correspondent, the enemy is targeting these areas with glide bombs. Explosions can be heard in Zaporizhzhia and certain districts.

Earlier, Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Ivan Fedorov warned on Telegra about increased activity by enemy tactical aviation.

An air raid alert has been issued throughout the region.

Read also: Russian forces shell Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia Region, man injured

As reported by Ukrinform, earlier this evening, Russian forces shelled Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia Region with artillery injuring a man.

