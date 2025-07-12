Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkiye Aims To Permanently Eradicate Terrorism From Region - Pres.


2025-07-12 07:04:49
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, July 12 (KUNA) -- Turkiye is carrying out a process with great care to rid the region of terrorism, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani on Saturday.
According to Turkish news agency (Anadolu), the remarks were made during a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister, the Turkish leader said that Ankara aims to permanently eradicate terrorism from the region, according to Turkiye's Communications Directorate.
"The 'Terror-Free Turkiye' process is being carried out with great care," Erdogan said.
He stressed that Turkiye will continue to take decisive steps and remain vigilant against attempts to undermine this process.
The two leaders also discussed regional as well as global issues, the directorate said.
The president also said that both countries continue to develop their relations by evaluating cooperation opportunities in various areas, primarily the Development Road, based on the principle of mutual benefit. (end)
oas


MENAFN12072025000071011013ID1109792789

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search