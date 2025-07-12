Op Sindoor Shows Decisive Anti-Terror Action: Shah

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Kerala- Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that“Operation Sindoor” is another example of the government's decisive cross-border counter-terrorism action, adding it to the list of bold military responses following the Uri and Pulwama attacks.

Addressing a public meeting in Kerala, Shah recalled the government's response to major terror incidents in the recent past.“We responded to the Uri attack with a surgical strike and to the Pulwama attack with air strikes,” he said, referring to the 2016 and 2019 attacks, respectively.

He cited Operation Sindoor as a fresh example of India's proactive stance against terrorism, stating that Indian forces entered terrorist hideouts and conducted targeted operations.“Terrorism has no place anywhere. The BJP-led government will eliminate it wherever it exists,” Shah asserted.

Shah claimed that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have the political will and capability to take firm action against terrorism, pointing to previous operations in Jammu and Kashmir as evidence.

The Home Minister also said the government is working toward making India free of Naxalism by March 31, 2026, as part of a broader internal security strategy.

He criticised opposition-led state governments for what he called their lack of effective measures against extremist groups. Without naming any parties directly, he questioned their silence on the activities of banned organisations and stressed the need for national consensus on security issues.

'Goodwill Schools Shaping Responsible Citizens'

Describing Army Goodwill Schools as symbols of hope and opportunity for many in remote and far- flung areas, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed remarkable transformation during the past five years.

Addressing the valedictory function of women vocational training course at Army Goodwill School Balapur here in South Kashmir, LG Sinha said,“There was a time when people were told not to send their children to Army Goodwill Schools. Narratives were created to instill fear and mistrust. But I ask you-if our brave soldiers can protect our borders, then why can't they help educate our children?”

He said Army Goodwill Schools have become symbols of hope and opportunity for many in remote areas.“Today, students from these schools are not just learning subjects-they're becoming responsible citizens, and many are excelling in competitive fields.”

LG Sinha said that people now recognise the value and quality of education being provided in these institutions.

He praised the role of Army Goodwill Schools and various army-backed initiatives in transforming the ground situation in J&K.“These institutions have not only nurtured talent but also instilled a sense of security and purpose among the youth,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor lauded the Army's community engagements and development programme.

“The Indian Army is not only ensuring the unity and integrity of India with full alertness, but also continuously performing virtuous work of transforming the society,” he said.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps, Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava; GOC Victor Force Major General Dhananjay Joshi; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; DIG SKR Javid Iqbal Matoo, Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Shishir Gupta; senior officials of Police, Civil Administration and Army; members of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Vikas evam Sewa Sansthan, and youth in large number were present on the occasion. (KNO