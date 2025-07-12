Govt Relents, Revises School Timings In Kashmir
The move followed widespread public criticism of the government's decision to reopen schools for lower classes during early morning hours after the summer vacation.
As per Order No. 182-DSEK of 2025, issued on July 12, 2025, the new school timings are divided based on geographical location:
Schools within Srinagar Municipal limits: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Schools outside the Municipal limits of Srinagar and in other areas of the Kashmir Province: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The order further emphasizes that“The classes shall be conducted in offline mode only.”
The Director of School Education Kashmir has directed all institutions to comply strictly with the new timing guidelines. Any deviation from the order will be viewed seriously.
This adjustment comes as a welcome move for students and parents following the recent shift in weather, which now allows for extended school hours without discomfort.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment