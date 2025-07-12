Govt Relents, Revises School Timings In Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has announced a change in school timings across the Kashmir Division, citing improvement in weather conditions and the academic interest of students. The revised schedule will come into effect from Monday, July 14, 2025, and applies to all Government and recognized Private Schools.

The move followed widespread public criticism of the government's decision to reopen schools for lower classes during early morning hours after the summer vacation.

As per Order No. 182-DSEK of 2025, issued on July 12, 2025, the new school timings are divided based on geographical location:

Schools within Srinagar Municipal limits: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Schools outside the Municipal limits of Srinagar and in other areas of the Kashmir Province: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The order further emphasizes that“The classes shall be conducted in offline mode only.”

The Director of School Education Kashmir has directed all institutions to comply strictly with the new timing guidelines. Any deviation from the order will be viewed seriously.

This adjustment comes as a welcome move for students and parents following the recent shift in weather, which now allows for extended school hours without discomfort.

