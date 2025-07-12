403
Brazil's Amazon Forest Hit Hard In 2025, Nearly Twice New York City's Area Cleared
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's National Institute for Space Research (INPE) reports a 27% surge in Amazon deforestation in the first half of 2025.
The forest lost 2,090 square kilometers-an area nearly twice the size of New York City-reversing two years of progress.
Fires drove most of this increase. In 2024, the Amazon saw over 140,000 fire outbreaks, the highest in sixteen years.
Many of these fires happened after a record drought dried out the forest, making it much easier to burn. INPE data shows areas affected by fire jumped 266% compared to last year.
The states of Mato Grosso, Pará, and Amazonas suffered the most. Mato Grosso alone lost over 1,000 square kilometers.
Most new deforestation alerts came from private landowners, showing that economic activity-mainly for farming and ranching-remains a major driver.
Meanwhile, the Cerrado, Brazil's key agricultural region, saw deforestation drop by almost 10% to 3,358 square kilometers.
This drop followed stricter government controls and new agreements among states to fight illegal clearing. The Amazon's forests help regulate rainfall and store carbon.
Fires and tree loss release huge amounts of carbon dioxide, which worsens climate change and threatens water supplies for farming and energy.
These changes can disrupt global supply chains for products like soy and beef, raising costs and risks for businesses.
The 2025 data shows that protecting forests is not just about the environment. It is also about keeping markets stable and ensuring food and water security.
The sharp rise in fire-driven deforestation warns that progress can quickly reverse, especially as droughts and climate extremes become more common.
Business leaders and policymakers now face a clear choice: invest in better land management and fire prevention, or risk greater losses to the economy and the climate.
