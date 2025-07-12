403
Trump's 30% Tariffs On EU And Mexico Shake Up Global Trade
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Donald Trump has ordered a 30% tariff on all goods from the European Union and Mexico, starting August 1, 2025.
He announced this move in official letters, warning that any retaliation would bring even higher tariffs.
Trump says the EU's trade rules have left the US with persistent deficits, and he criticizes Mexico for not stopping drug cartels from sending narcotics into the US.
These new tariffs are part of a wider campaign. In July alone, the US set new tariffs on over 20 countries, including a 50% tarif on Brazilian goods.
Trump's administration claims these steps are necessary to protect American interests and address unfair trade practices.
The numbers are huge. In 2024, the US imported $605 billion worth of goods from the EU and $505 billion from Mexico.
The EU and Mexico quickly criticized the US move. European leaders warned of countermeasures if talks fail, and Mexico called the tariffs unfair.
Brazil said it would match US tariffs with its own, using a new law that allows for economic retaliation.
Trump's 30% Tariffs on EU and Mexico Shake Up Global Trade
Trump says European firms can avoid tariffs by moving production to the US, promising faster approvals.
But the risk of a broader trade fight is real. If more countries respond with their own tariffs, global trade could slow, hurting businesses and consumers everywhere.
This tariff wave shows the US using its economic power to push for changes in trade and foreign policy.
The stakes are high for global business, and the outcome will affect prices, jobs, and economic growth around the world.
