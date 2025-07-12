Thinkcarebelieve: Week 25 Of America's Amazing Success

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Hottest Country by Far

ThinkCareBelieve has written an article on Week 25 of America's rise. Under President Trump's leadership, America has become the hottest country in all the world right now, and it is definitely tipping the scales on WOW-Factor. Importance is being placed on the right things again, where it needs to be and the Trump Administration is committed to straightening out long held, deeply entrenched corruption. The article shows that again this week, the economy is booming . Again, inflation is down . Prices at the gas pump and the grocery store are down. Numbers are in and for the first time in a long time, The United States has a surplus in the money it took in versus what it paid out . Last June there was a deficit of $71 billion. This June, under the Trump Administration, the U.S. brought in $27 billion more than it spent. That is a $98 billion difference from last year in the plus column. This economic turnaround was driven by Trump economic policy's surge in revenues and reduced spending, thanks to DOGE. The article shows that President Trump was right again.

The article also has President Trump's visit to the Texas Flood Recovery Operation , his Cabinet Meeting , his meeting with PM Netanyahu and African leaders from the nations of Gabon, Giddi, Bissau, Segal, Liberia, and Mauritania. The article also covers how the Trump Administration is putting America First for Land Security in the way of land ownership around military bases, farm ownership, farming practices, forestry, mining, seeds, supply chains, science and intellectual property, so they are not controlled by foreign entities. The article also covers Homeland Security's TSA Press Conference announcement of improvements in layered screenings so now pasengers can keep their shoes on . The article also shows State Department Secretary Marco Rubio's Press Conference in Malaysia where he just signed an important memorandum of understanding to advance peaceful nuclear cooperation and mutual economic growth.

The article gives information on the significant steps forward in trade relationships with numerous countries setting new tarriff schedules with them as well as the importance of America's growing number of Rare Earth Elements/Mineral Agreements for all the new manufacturing and industry that is quickly starting to materialize in America's Golden Age. ThinkCareBelieve's article also has SecDef Hegseth's Announcement of America's advancement in the Drone Defense Industry and President Trump's Directive that Americans' taxpayer-funded benefits for American citizens has been protected following the signing of the One Big Beautiful Bill into law.

ThinkCareBelieve's article has Secretary Kennedy expanding his mission forward because he believes that we have a moral obligation to our children to Make America Healthy Again . The article also has Secretary of the EPA Lee Zeldin's announcement that in keeping with the Trump Administration's policy for transparency , there is a new .gov website with resources to find out information on geoengineering and contrails. Also, the call has been made by a dozen states for an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to establish term limits for members of Congress.

ThinkCareBelieve's article also has the redoubled efforts to arrest criminal gang and cartel members while they search for and rescue the trafficked and enslaved children that came through Biden's open borders and were placed with unvetted sponsors. The article also has the discovery of child slave labor in a California Marijuana field with several unaccompanied minors working there and the subsequent investigation. The article also has put out the call for Americans to stand up and advocate for these children and for support for ICE, U.S. Marshalls and Law Enforcement putting their lives on the line to find the missing children , rescue them and arrest the criminal gang and cartel members that are abusing and trafficking them.





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve's mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

