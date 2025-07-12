Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Permanent Representatives Committee Confers With The Commissioner Of Political Affairs, Peace And Security

The Standing Committee on Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the ECOWAS Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC) conferred with the ECOWAS Commission's Commissioner of Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah on the 10th of July 2025, in Abuja, Nigeria.

Discussions centred on ways of consolidating the existing collaboration between the PRC and the Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security as well as the enhancement of strategic information flow and implementation of decisions by the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

Led by His Excellency Musa Sani Nuhu, the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to ECOWAS, the Ambassadors expressed great appreciation to the Commissioner and the Department for the strong and close partnership in working together over the last three years on matters of peace and stability in West Africa.

On his part, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah congratulated the Sierra Leonean High Commissioner, His Excellency Julius Sandy on his country's ascension to Chairmanship of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government and noted that the need for constant interactions with the ambassadors cannot be overemphasised.

The Commissioner who was flanked by the Director, Peace Keeping and Regional Security (DPKRS) Dr. Cyriaque Agnekethom, Gen. Mactar Diop, Chief of Staff of the ECOWAS Standby Force and staff of the Department stressed that high-pitched attention will continue to be paid to the work of the Department owing to its strategic role in providing responses to core issues of sustainable peace, security, stability and regional integration.

He further harped on the need to have an organic and structured way of feeding into the decision-making processes that are also binding on stakeholders, similar to the arrangements at the United Nations and the African Union.

“There is a need to think regionally. We need that two-way communication between the Department and Member States. How do we contribute as a Department to make sure that the PRC achieves its goals. The forum is therefore something to embrace as it creates an avenue to exchange ideas for the benefit of our region” The Commissioner added.

Members of the Permanent Representatives assured the Department and ECOWAS of their continuous cooperation to move the region forward

