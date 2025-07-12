403
Trade Tensions Spark Dollar Rally, Brazilian Real Faces Steep Decline
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. dollar gained ground against the Brazilian real in the past 24 hours, driven by a new wave of tariffs announced by the U.S. administration.
Official sources confirm that the spot USD/BRL rate reached 5.561 this morning, up from 5.5475 at the previous close.
The real depreciated 2.26% against the dollar this week, reflecting the impact of trade policy and shifting investor sentiment.
President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports, the highest among 23 targeted countries, set the tone for global currency markets.
The tariffs, which take effect on August 1, extend earlier measures and exclude only energy and essential minerals.
Trump cited trade imbalances and political disputes as reasons for the move.
The announcement also included a 35% tariff on Canadian goods and the possibility of 15–20% tariffs on other countries.
Brazilian officials responded with strong language. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva pledged to challenge the tariffs at the World Trade Organization and to work with BRICS partners.
He also warned of reciprocal measures if talks fail. The governor of São Paulo met with U.S. representatives to discuss the consequences for both countries' industries, seeking a pragmatic solution.
The U.S. dollar index (DXY) closed at 97.87 yesterday, up 0.22%. The dollar benefited from safe-haven flows as investors reacted to the trade dispute.
The U.S. Treasury reported record customs revenue in June, with a federal budget surplus of $27 billion, reinforcing the dollar's appeal.
Brazil's fundamentals added pressure to the real. The country reported a trade defici t in June and weaker industrial output, which reduced foreign currency inflows. Falling prices for key exports like oil and iron ore compounded the negative outlook.
Technical analysis of the USD/BRL pair supports the recent move. The daily chart shows a bullish reversal, with the price breaking above the 50-day and 100-day moving averages.
The MACD indicator crossed into positive territory, while the RSI rose to 54.16, indicating growing momentum but not yet overbought conditions.
Bollinger Bands widened, reflecting increased volatility.
The 4-hour chart reveals a sharp rally after the tariff announcement, with the RSI reaching overbought territory at 66.29 and the MAC confirming strong momentum.
Immediate resistance stands at 5.58 to 5.62, while support lies at 5.51 and 5.48.
Volume spiked as traders repositioned for higher volatility. ETF flows showed risk aversion, with outflows from emerging markets and inflows into U.S. assets.
No official data indicated significant Brazil-specific ETF moves, but broader trends favored the dollar.
Market sentiment remains cautious. Investors await further developments in trade negotiations and monitor for any signs of diplomatic progress.
The combination of aggressive tariffs, weak Brazilian fundamentals, and technical breakouts drove the real lower and supported the dollar's advance.
The next sessions will test whether this trend holds or if a new round of negotiations alters the landscape.
Trade Tensions Spark Dollar Rally, Brazilian Real Faces Steep Decline
