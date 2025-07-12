Wimbledon 2025: 'Double Bagel' Swiatek Dominates Anisimova To Clinch Her Maiden Championships Title (WATCH)

The World No.4 and Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek displayed her dominance against her American opponent, Amanda Anisimova, to clinch her maiden Wimbledon triumph in the women's singles Championships final on Saturday, July 12.

Swiatek produced her clinical performance as she defeated Anisimova in straight sets without conceding a single game - 6-0, 6-0 in 57 minutes, becoming the first female player to clinch the Wimbledon title with adouble bagel in the Open Era and overall, second after Dorothea Lambert Chambers, who achieved this historic victory in 1911.

Iga Swiatek scripted history by becoming the first Polish tennis player to win the Wimbledon title and making her the first female active player to win Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces, three French Open triumphs on clay, and a US Open title on hard surface.

A complete one-sided women's final

Iga Swiatek played her maiden Wimbledon Final, while Amanda Anisimova set foot in her first Grand Slam final of her career. Both had an impressive run of form to make it to the women's singles final of the Championships, but it was Swiatek who hogged the spotlight by outclassing Anisimova in every department.

In the opening set, the Polish tennis star raced to take a 4-0 lead in just 19 minutes, dominating every rally against the American youngster, before wrapping it with a first bagel in just 25 minutes, marking the fastest clean sweep in the history of Wimbledon in the Open Era. Pole continued her ruthless form in the second set, where she did not allow Anisimova to sniff any momentum.

In the second set, Iga Swiatek was persistent with her assault on the young American player Amanda Anisimova, whose serve was broken early, and controlled every rally aggressively. The Pole maintained her momentum without breaking a sweat to seal her Championship point in a total of just 57 points, caping off with a historic 'double bagel' and maiden Wimbledon title.

Iga Swiatek's historic title triumph at Wimbledon was one of the most dominant Grand Slam women's singles finals in recent times. Amanda Anisimova, who had a brilliant run of form at the grass-court Grand Slam, including a semifinal win over World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, had no answer to the ruthlessness that the Pole displayed in the final.

However, Anisimova will break into the top 10 of the WTA rankings once it gets updated on Monday. The American rising tennis star achieved her best finish at a Grand Slam event. Her previous best at the Major was the 2019 French Open semifinal, where she lost to eventual champion Ashleigh Barty of Australia.

Swiatek remains unbeaten in her 6 Grand Slam finals

Iga Swiatek's maiden Wimbledon title is her sixth Grand Slam title of her career. Interestingly, the Polish tennis player has not lost a single Major final thus far. Swiatek clinched four French Open titles, three of which came on the trot in 2022, 2023, and 2024, and the US Open title in 2022.

Now, Iga Swiatek added the prestigious Wimbledon crown to her trophy cabinet, completing a surface slam among the active players on the WTA. Additionally, Iga became the eighth straight new women's champion at Wimbledon.

She joined Garbine Muguruza, Angelique Kerber, Simona Halep, Ashleigh Barty, Elena Rybakina, Marketa Vondrousova, and Barbora Krejcikova in lifting the Venus Rosewater Dish for the first time in their respective careers, continuing the trend of fresh women's champions since 2017.

After Serena Williams clinched two successive Wimbledon titles in 2016 and 2017, no female player successfully defended her crown, making Iga Swiatek added to the growing list of players to become the first champion at SW19.