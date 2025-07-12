Trump Threatens To Strip Rosie O'donnell Of US Citizenship, Calls Her 'Threat To Humanity'

MENAFN - Live Mint) President Donald Trump shocked many by saying he might take away Rosie O'Donnell's U.S. citizenship. On Saturday, he posted on Truth Social that O'Donnell is "a Threat to Humanity" and should stay in Ireland . Trump also wrote he's giving "serious consideration" to revoking her citizenship because she's "not in the best interests of our Great Country."

What did Donald Trump say?



Trump's post read,"Because of the fact that Rosie O'Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

O'Donnell moved to Ireland in January 2025, saying she'd return only when America is“safe for all citizens to have equal rights”. The comedian has criticized Trump for years, recently blaming his cuts to the National Weather Service for Texas flood deaths.

Meanwhile, experts suggest that the 14th Amendment guarantees citizenship to anyone born on American soil like O'Donnell, who was born in New York in 1962.

Can US Presidents strip birthright citizenship?

This explosive threat continues a 19-year feud that began in 2006 when O'Donnell criticized Trump's Miss USA pageant decisions on The View. Trump has repeatedly insulted her, notably saying "Only Rosie O'Donnell" when asked in 2015 about calling women offensive names.

Though Trump signed an order to end birthright citizenship, courts blocked it as unconstitutional.

Legal experts note citizenship can only be stripped from naturalized immigrants who lied to get it, not native-born Americans. O'Donnell is applying for Irish citizenship but remains a U.S. citizen.

