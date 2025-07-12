Seelampur Building Collapse Update: Death Toll Rises To Six, 8 Injured, Rescue Efforts Still Underway
The tragic incident took place at 7 am in Gali Number 5 of Janata Colony, under the jurisdiction of the Welcome Police Station in North-East Delhi.Also Read | Gujarat bridge collapse: 4 engineers from roads, buildings department suspended
According to a PTI report, the deceased have been identified as Matloob (50), his wife Rabia (46), their sons Javed (23) and Abdulla (15); Zubia (27), and Zubia's daughter Fozia (2). Their bodies were retrieved from the site and shifted to GTB Hospital.Rescue teams remain on-site
All those previously reported missing have now been accounted for. However, rescue teams remain on-site, clearing debris and ensuring no one else is trapped, the Delhi Police said.
So far, seven people have been rescued and three-four more were feared trapped under the debris, Sandeep Lamba, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP)-North-East District, said.Also Read | Pakistan: 19 people die in Karachi building collapse, rescue efforts underway
"We received a call around 7:30 am about a three-storey building collapse in Gali No 5 in the Welcome area. Seven members of a family who lived there have been rescued. The operation to rescue others is underway. Police, NDRF, civil defence, and locals are working on the spot... three-four people are feared trapped. Locals have helped a lot in the rescue operations," Lamba said.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed grief over the loss of lives and said a report on the incident has been sought from the District Magistrate.Locals help in rescue ops
The building collapsed when locals were out on their morning walks, many of whom acted as first responders and began trying to rescue those trapped before fire officials arrived at the spot.
Asma, who lives in the neighbourhood, told news agency PTI, "Around 7 am, I was in my house when I heard a loud noise and there was dust all over. When I came down, I saw that our neighbour's home has collapsed."
"We don't know how many are trapped but a family of 10 people lives there," she said.
A similar incident had occurred just a day earlier in the Pul Mithai area near Bara Hindu Rao in North Delhi, where one person died and several others were injured. The building had commercial establishments on the ground floor and storage units above, and was located in the Azad Market zone.
