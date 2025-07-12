Karnataka News: Prisoner Swallows Mobile Phone, Doctors Remove After Surgery
After the recovery of the phone recently, officials have ordered an investigation into how the prohibited item entered the high-security facility.
A criminal case has also been registered against the prisoner under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita.Also Read | Karachi jail break: Over 200 inmates escape after earthquake jolts Pakistan
The convict, Daulath alias Gunda (30), is serving a 10-year sentence.
On June 24, he complained of stomach pain and informed the prison medical staff that he had swallowed something.
He was immediately shifted to the Government McGann Hospital in Shivamogga by prison staff for further treatment.
Doctors took an X-ray, which confirmed the presence of the phone inside his stomach.
A surgical procedure was carried out after obtaining the prisoner's consent, and the phone, measuring approximately one inch in width and three inches in length, was successfully retrieved.Also Read | Undertrial prisoner Aman killed by inmates in Delhi's Saket Court lock-up
The phone was handed over in a sealed cover to jail authorities on July 8.
A formal complaint has been lodged at the Tunganagar police station by Jail Officer Ranganath P, seeking a detailed investigation into how the inmate managed to smuggle the phone inside the prison despite strict surveillance.
Allegations have also surfaced that some jail staff might have aided the act.
Authorities are now probing the matter to determine any lapses or collusion in security arrangements.UP news: Prisoner escapes outsmarting cops in Ghazipur
Ghazipur: A prisoner allegedly escaped from police custody while receiving treatment in the Ghazipur district hospital in Uttar Pradesh, following which three constables were suspended, police said on Saturday.
The Superintendent of Police Ghazipur Iraj Raja said that Shivam Chauhan alias Paramhans, arrested in the robbery incident in the Jangipur Police Station, was lodged in the district jail on Wednesday.
On Friday, Chauhan was receiving treatment in the surgical ward during which he escaped through a bathroom window, the SP added.
Constables Prabhu Nandan Paswan, Shiv Govind and Sonu Saroj were suspended with immediate effect on charges of negligence, the SP said.
Several police teams have been deployed to nab the absconding prisoner, he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment