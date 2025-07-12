Conjoined Twin Carmen Andrade Marries Boyfriend Daniel Mccormack In Intimate Connecticut Ceremony

MENAFN - Live Mint) YouTube star and conjoined twin Carmen Andrade exchanged vows with her longtime partner Daniel McCormack, revealing the news nearly a year after the couple eloped. Carmen, 25, and McCormack, 28, were married in an intimate family ceremony on Lover's Leap Bridge in New Milford, Connecticut last October.

The private wedding coincided with the couple's fifth anniversary, according to a New York Post report and was confirmed through the twins' shared YouTube channel and in an interview with Today.

Also read: Conjoined twin kept gender identity secret from sister for decades: 'I should have been...' Carmen Andrade on her wedding

Carmen, in a video titled 'Overdue Update!', held up her left hand to display a wedding ring and told viewers that she got married. Her twin sister Lupita playfully adds,“I did not.”

The twin sisters, who are conjoined at the torso and share several organs including a pelvis and reproductive system, have long shared their lives online with honesty and humor.

According to another People report, Carmen wore a sparkly emerald green dress for her special day, while Daniel matched with a green bow tie and sunflower boutonniere. Speaking about the choice of her dress, Carmen said she didn't wear white, adding that she does not regret the decision.

Carmen Andrade and Daniel McCormack's love story

Carmen and Daniel met in 2020 on the dating app Hinge and Carmen said she appreciated Daniel did not focus on her condition when they first began chatting. The People report quoted Carmen saying that she got a lot of messages from men with fetishes.

“But Daniel was different. He did not make it weird. I have social anxiety, but I felt calm meeting him,” Carmen was quoted as saying. She previously had described their bond as a close friendship with deep love and companionship.

Support from Lupita Andrade

Lupita, per the report, who identifies as asexual and aromantic, has been supportive of her sister's relationship from the start. She said although she did not want to get married, she wanted Carmen to“settle down” because she knew it was important to her.

The conjoined twins, according to the NY Post, have individual hearts and lungs. In spite of their shared physical connection, they lead emotionally independent lives and often navigate decisions with mutual understanding and compromise.

Carmen and Lupita were born in Mexico but grew up in Connecticut. They first caught the public's eye with TLC's 2020 special“Conjoined Twins: Inseparable,” and since then, they have been sharing their incredible journey on YouTube and social media. Carmen, who once aspired of becoming a vet tech , is now shifting gears to focus entirely on creating content, including some hilarious comedy sketches penned by Lupita.

FAQs

What happened to Carmen Andrade and Daniel McCormack? Carmen Andrade revealed that she married Daniel McCormack in a private family ceremony in October 2023 after five years of dating.

What Netflix or TV series features Carmen and Lupita Andrade?

The sisters appeared in TLC's“Conjoined Twins: Inseparable” which aired in 2020.

Where was Carmen Andrade going to college?

Carmen had previously planned to pursue a veterinary technician degree but has since chosen to focus on her and Lupita's creative projects.

What episode of Unsolved Mysteries is about the Andrade twins?

There is no Unsolved Mysteries episode about Carmen and Lupita Andrade; they are not featured in the series.

Has Carmen confirmed if the twins can have children?

Carmen previously shared that both sisters have endometriosis and are on hormone blockers, making pregnancy unlikely. Carmen says she enjoys being a“dog mom” instead.