Clash At The Top: What Is Pam Bondi And Kash Patel's Feud Over Jeffrey Epstein's Secrets All About?
But weeks later, the Justice Department shocked everyone by saying no client list exists at all. FBI Director Kash Patel and his deputy Dan Bongino, who both used to believe in Epstein conspiracy theories, are furious.
All of this electrified Trump's base, anticipating explosive revelations about Epstein's powerful associates. They feel Bondi tricked Trump's supporters and made their FBI team look foolish. The White House tried to cover for Bondi, claiming she meant "all paperwork" about Epstein, not a specific list. But the damage was done.Video blunder deepens the rift
The fight got worse when the FBI released a prison video to prove Epstein killed himself, not murder. Bongino personally checked the footage and said it showed no one entered Epstein's cell before his 2019 death.
But, eagle-eyed viewers spotted a one-minute gap every night at midnight when the cameras reset. Conspiracy theorists exploded online, calling it proof of a cover-up.
Bondi blamed Bongino for this mess, saying he should have warned about the glitch. They had a screaming match at the White House, with Bongino storming out. An insider said:“It didn't end on friendly terms”, according to reports.Resignation threats and MAGA meltdown
Patel and Bongino are now threatening to quit unless Bondi is fired. Kash Patel told allies he'd also leave if Bongino goes, according to reports. Trump's supporters feel betrayed.Also Read | Who is Rosie O'Donnell whose citizenship Trump has threatened to revoke?
Though Trump publicly praised Bondi as "terrific," advisors have stated that he's furious over the public feud. With Epstein's case officially closed and no list forthcoming, this battle could fracture Trump's law enforcement leadership during the election season.
