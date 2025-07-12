Zaintech Secures International Certifications In Compliance And Service Excellence, Reinforcing Regional Leadership

Reaffirming ZainTECH's commitment to global standards in IT services, cybersecurity, and data protection.

Dubai, UAE , 12th July 2025 -ZainTECH , the integrated digital solutions provider of Zain Group, has achieved significant milestones in its compliance and certification journey, reinforcing its commitment to international standards and delivering high-quality digital solutions across the Middle East. The company has successfully obtained several globally recognized certifications, covering operations in the UAE ZainTECH CloudHub, that comprises of BIOS Cloud, STS Cloud and regional data centers.







The recently awarded certifications include ISO 20000-1:2018 for IT Service Management System, ISO 27017:2015 for Cloud Security, ISO 27018:2019 for Cloud Privacy, ISO 27001:2022 for Information Security Management System, NCA ECC-1:2018 and NCA CCC-1:2020 for Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority Standards, PCI-DSS v4.0 for Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard, and SOC 2 Type II for Hulool ZainTECH.

These achievements underscore ZainTECH's unwavering dedication to strengthening its security, privacy, and IT service management frameworks while enabling compliance with regional regulations and facilitating participation in government tenders and strategic projects acrossthe region.

“Securing these certifications is a testament to ZainTECH's relentless pursuit of excellence, ensuring our clients benefit from industry-leading practices in cybersecurity, cloud services, and IT management,” said Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH .“This achievement reflects the collective efforts of our teams for their outstanding contribution to securing these renewals.”

ZainTECH's enhanced compliance posture allows it to meet critical requirements, such as the Saudi Communications, Space and Technology Commission's (CST) Class C registration license, and strengthens its eligibility to participate in strategic projects across the region.

To maintain its leadership in compliance, ZainTECH is also advancing initiatives to secure additional certifications in 2025, including ISO 22301:2019 for Business Continuity Management, ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management, ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management, and ISO 45001:2018 for Occupational Health & Safety, as well as CSA STAR CCM V4.0.1 renewal and DESC Cloud Service Provider Security Policy Renewal.

These efforts demonstrate ZainTECH's proactive approach to continuous improvement, customer trust, and regulatory alignment.

ZainTECH is a regional integrated digital solutions provider, unifying Zain Group's ICT assets to offer a unique value proposition of comprehensive digital solutions and services under one roof. The company is positioned to drive the transformation of enterprise and government customers in the MENA region by providing a center of excellence and managed solutions across the ICT stack, including cloud, cybersecurity, modern infrastructure, big data, IoT, AI, smart cities, drones and robotics, and emerging technologies.

ZainTECH leverages Zain's global reach, unique regional footprint, and infrastructure across its operations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as in other key markets in the Middle East.

ZainTECH forms a key pillar in the evolution of Zain's core telecom business to maximize value and build on the company's many strengths to selectively create and invest in growth verticals beyond standard mobile services. This ultimately supports Zain's vision of becoming a leading ICT and digital lifestyle provider.

