ECCB Highlights Concept Of Farm To Table For Food Security
Speaking on this week's episode of ECCB Connects, Owner and Manager of Nevis Hydro Gardens and veteran farmer, Daniel Arthurton, says the concept of farm-to-table, is one which our ancestors practised for hundreds of years, and is about knowing what you are growing and knowing what you are eating. He speaks of the holistic approach in his sustainable farm model, where he uses solar energy for electricity and rainwater for irrigation.
Arthurton showcases the diverse range of crops grown on his farm, including herbs, seasonings, fruits, and root crops. He emphasises the importance of farmers having multiple income streams throughout the year.
Additionally, he believes that engaging the younger generation in farming should involve incorporating technology, such as Apps and coding, to make the fields more appealing. Arthurton also reiterates that the farm-to-table approach plays a vital role in improving food security and enhancing the nutritional quality of the food people consume.
