Interact Direct Holdings Limited Files Late Early Warning Report
On January 21, 2025, IDHL became a reporting person as it had then acquired 6,000,000 Ciscom shares ("Shares"), representing 10.1% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares.
On June 6, 2025, IDHL purchased an additional 1,000,000 Shares which brought its total ownership to 7,000,000 Shares, representing 11.8% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares.
On June 30, 2025, IDHL purchased an additional 214,000 Shares which brought its total ownership to 7,214,000 Shares, representing 12.1% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares.
On July 8, 2025, IDHL purchased an additional 500,000 Shares which brought its total ownership to 7,714,000 Shares, representing 13.0% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares.
