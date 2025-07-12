Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Interact Direct Holdings Limited Files Late Early Warning Report


2025-07-12 03:06:08
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) London, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2025) - Interact Direct Holding Limited ("IDHL") announced a series of transactions involving its holdings in Ciscom Corp. (" Ciscom " or the " Company ").

On January 21, 2025, IDHL became a reporting person as it had then acquired 6,000,000 Ciscom shares ("Shares"), representing 10.1% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares.

On June 6, 2025, IDHL purchased an additional 1,000,000 Shares which brought its total ownership to 7,000,000 Shares, representing 11.8% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares.

On June 30, 2025, IDHL purchased an additional 214,000 Shares which brought its total ownership to 7,214,000 Shares, representing 12.1% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares.

On July 8, 2025, IDHL purchased an additional 500,000 Shares which brought its total ownership to 7,714,000 Shares, representing 13.0% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

