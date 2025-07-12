In Chernivtsi, Number Of Victims Of Russian Strike Rises To 26, With Two Fatalities
“The number of victims has risen to 26, seven of whom are currently in hospital, three of whom are in serious condition. Four have already undergone surgery. The rest were provided with the necessary medical assistance both at the scene and in our medical facilities,” said the head of the region.
Regarding the victims, Zaparaniuk said that they were a 26-year-old woman who was in the house during the rocket attack and a 43-year-old man who was driving down the main street of the city“and was fatally wounded by shrapnel after a rocket fell in that direction.”
He added that many people in the region are currently in an extremely difficult psychological state and urged everyone not to ignore the alarm signals.Read also: Russian attack on Lviv : Number of injured rises to nine
“The main thing is that people do not ignore air raid sirens, because that is what saves lives today,” Zaparaniuk emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russians attacked Bukovina with four Shahed-type UAVs and one missile. As a result of the debris falling in Chernivtsi, a 26-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were kille . July 13 was declared a day of mourning in the city.
