In Zaporizhia, Two Defenders Who Returned From Captivity Took Part In Rally In Support Of Prisoners Of War
“Friends, we have good news: several of our participants have been reunited with their sons, who were held captive for three years,” Stella said.
Despite the 40-degree heat, about 50 participants welcomed the soldiers and their families.
“We will fight for everyone,” the crowd chanted.
The soldiers themselves held posters reading“My captivity continues as long as my brothers are there.”Read also: Zelensky: Hundreds of Ukrainians return from captivity since early June
According to Stella, another participant in the rally named Olena also waited for her son. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation.
As reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky said that eight stages of a large-scale prisoner exchange had brought home hundreds of Ukrainians , including the wounded, civilians, and those missing in action.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Enkrypt Integrates SPACE ID's Payment ID For Seamless CEX Transfers
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Cregis At Ifx Cyprus 2025: Presents Scalable Infrastructure For Forex Digital Transformation
CommentsNo comment