In Zaporizhia, Two Defenders Who Returned From Captivity Took Part In Rally In Support Of Prisoners Of War

This was reported by the organizer of the rally"Don't be silent - captivity kills," military volunteer Stella Orel, according to a correspondent for Ukrinform.

“Friends, we have good news: several of our participants have been reunited with their sons, who were held captive for three years,” Stella said.

Despite the 40-degree heat, about 50 participants welcomed the soldiers and their families.

“We will fight for everyone,” the crowd chanted.

The soldiers themselves held posters reading“My captivity continues as long as my brothers are there.”

According to Stella, another participant in the rally named Olena also waited for her son. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

As reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky said that eight stages of a large-scale prisoner exchange had brought home hundreds of Ukrainians , including the wounded, civilians, and those missing in action.