Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
In Zaporizhia, Two Defenders Who Returned From Captivity Took Part In Rally In Support Of Prisoners Of War

In Zaporizhia, Two Defenders Who Returned From Captivity Took Part In Rally In Support Of Prisoners Of War


2025-07-12 03:05:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the organizer of the rally“Don't be silent - captivity kills,” military volunteer Stella Orel, according to a correspondent for Ukrinform.

“Friends, we have good news: several of our participants have been reunited with their sons, who were held captive for three years,” Stella said.

Despite the 40-degree heat, about 50 participants welcomed the soldiers and their families.

“We will fight for everyone,” the crowd chanted.

The soldiers themselves held posters reading“My captivity continues as long as my brothers are there.”

Read also: Zelensky: Hundreds of Ukrainians return from captivity since early June

According to Stella, another participant in the rally named Olena also waited for her son. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

As reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky said that eight stages of a large-scale prisoner exchange had brought home hundreds of Ukrainians , including the wounded, civilians, and those missing in action.

MENAFN12072025000193011044ID1109792626

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search