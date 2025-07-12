403
At Rehab Power Plant, Energy Minister Assures Of Capacity To Address Summer Loads
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 12 (Petra) – Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh Saturday toured the Rehab Power Plant and assured of its capacity to deal with high summer loads on the grid.
The visit is part of regular inspections to ensure the readiness of the electrical system and review approved operational plans of the plant, he said.
The minister commended the management and staff of the Samra Electric Power Company (SEPCO) for their readiness to meet consumers' needs.
He was briefed on a plan to provide efficient and quality power supplies, particularly after the station undergoes maintenance this year, as well as measures to improve the efficiency of the 270 megawatt plant, which is run by qualified and trained staff.
Rehab Station Director Mohammad Shayab also spoke about operational matters and responding to emergencies, including switching to diesel to power the plant during gas outages.
