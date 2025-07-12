Jordan Participates In UK Global Birdfair

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, July 12 (Petra) – Jordan is participating in Global Birdfair in Rutland, England, for the event that aims to promote birdwatching tourism as a key emerging sector within global ecotourism.A statement from the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) highlighted that Jordan's participation in the fair is part of institutional cooperation among the Jordan Tourism Board, ASEZA and the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN).The collaborative effort seeks to showcase Jordan's environmental assets, positioning the Kingdom as a premier destination for birdwatching enthusiasts, according to the statement.The statement emphasised that birdwatching tourism is among the fastest-growing sectors worldwide, contributing approximately $62 billion annually to the global economy, according to international reports."Jordan's strategic geographical location makes it a vital stop along the second most important bird migration route, connecting Asia and Africa," the release noted. "This offers visitors a rare opportunity to observe a diverse array of bird species within a compact area, making Jordan an ideal destination for both amateur and professional birdwatchers from around the world."The participation underscores Jordan's competitive stance in the global ecotourism market and opens avenues to attract more visitors interested in sustainable tourism.The development benefits the national economy and fosters environmental awareness and community development, particularly in regions hosting Jordan's natural reserves, according to the statement.Highlighting Aqaba's role, the statement pointed out that the city serves as a model in bird conservation and ecotourism initiatives.Notable sites include the Aqaba Bird Observatory the only one of its kind in Jordan along with the Ayla Feather Trail and Rum Nature Reserve.The Aqaba Bird Observatory is operated through a partnership between the Aqaba Authority and RSCN and exemplifies innovative conservation practices, especially in response to climate challenges such as water scarcity.Its sustainable water reuse system underscores Jordan's commitment to environmentally conscious tourism, making it a key attraction for birdwatchers from across Jordan and internationally.