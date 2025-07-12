403
ECI Has Established Direct Contact With Nearly All Electors In Bihar
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 12 July 2025, Delhi: With 77,895 BLOs, an additional 20,603 newly appointed BLOs on ground, ECI is moving ahead to complete the collection of Enumeration Forms (EFs) well before the stipulated time of 25th July 2025. Field-level teams including 38 District Election Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) across all 243 Assembly Constituencies, and 963 Assistant EROs (AEROs) are being closely monitored by the CEO for this purpose.
These efforts of ECI are being supplemented 1.5 Lakh BLAs appointed by all political parties who are also visiting door to door and leaving no stone unturned to ensure inclusion of each and every existing elector whose names are in the Electoral Roll in Bihar as on 24 June 2025. Special efforts are also being made to assist senior citizens, PwD electors, and other vulnerable groups by over 4 lakh volunteers.
Having completed 100% printing and near completion of distribution of EFs to all electors who were found at their addresses, as of 6.00 PM today collection crossed 6,32,59,497 or 80.11%. Which means 4 out of every 5 electors in Bihar has submitted the EF. With this pace, majority of EFs are likely to be collected much before 25th July 2025.
In order to get their names included in the draft electoral rolls to be published on 1st Aug, electors have to submit their EFs, preferably, along with eligibility documents. In case, any elector needs more time to submit the eligibility documents, he can submit them separately till 30 Aug i.e. the last date of filing claims and objections and take help of volunteers as well.
Achieving yet another step well in time, BLOs have already digitised and uploaded 4.66 crore Enumeration Forms in ECINet by 6 PM today. ECINet is the newly developed integrated software which has subsumed all the different 40 ECI Apps that had existed earlier.
