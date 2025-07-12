Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pres. Trump Announces 30 Pct Tariffs For EU, Mexico

2025-07-12 03:03:00
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 12 (KUNA) -- US President Donald J. Trump said Saturday he is levying 30 percent tariff rate on all imports from European Union and Mexico as from August 1.
In separate letters on his Truth Social platform, Trump threatened even higher tariffs if either the EU or Mexico retaliate against his new levy.
With USD 605-billion worth of exports to the US last year, the 27-member EU is biggest trade partner for the country.
The categories of EU goods exposed to the new tariffs include pharmaceuticals, autos, aircraft and heavy machinery.
Mexico, meanwhile, is another one of the US' biggest partners, with more than USD 505 billion worth of exports to the US last year.
Mexico made up 69 percent of US vegetable imports and 51 percent of US fresh fruit imports in recent years, NBC News network reported, citing figures of US Department of Agriculture.
"Mexico has been helping me secure the border, BUT, what Mexico has done, is not enough," he wrote in a letter to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.
"Mexico still has not stopped the Cartels who are trying to turn all of North America into a Narco-Trafficking Playground," he added.
Earlier this week, Trump signed executive orders levying new tariffs on imports from several countries, including Japan, South Korea, Canada and Brazil, in addition to 50 percent tariff on copper imports. (end)
MENAFN12072025000071011013ID1109792583

